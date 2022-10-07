Eagle Grove explodes past Belmond-Klemme 60-8

Eagle Grove showed no mercy to Belmond-Klemme, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 60-8 victory on October 7 in Iowa football.
The last time Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme played in a 38-0 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
