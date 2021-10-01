Dyersville Beckman utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Waterloo Columbus 35-34

Extra action was needed before Dyersville Beckman could slip past Waterloo Columbus 35-34 on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Waterloo Columbus started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Dyersville Beckman at the end of the first quarter.

The Sailors came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over the Trailblazers.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Trailblazers and the Sailors locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Sailors turned up the heat in the first overtime period, but the Trailblazers put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.