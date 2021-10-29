Dyersville Beckman severs West Branch's hopes 24-7

Dyersville Beckman collected a 24-7 victory over West Branch on October 29 in Iowa football action.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Dyersville Beckman's offense moved to a 10-0 lead over West Branch at halftime.
Dyersville Beckman's leverage showed as it carried a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
