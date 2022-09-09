Dyersville Beckman hustles by Monticello 28-14

Playing with a winning hand, Dyersville Beckman trumped Monticello 28-14 in Iowa high school football action on September 9.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Trailblazers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dyersville Beckman and Monticello locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The Trailblazers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Dyersville Beckman and Monticello faced off on September 10, 2021 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.