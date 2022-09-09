 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dyersville Beckman hustles by Monticello 28-14

Playing with a winning hand, Dyersville Beckman trumped Monticello 28-14 in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trailblazers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dyersville Beckman and Monticello locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Trailblazers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dyersville Beckman and Monticello faced off on September 10, 2021 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

