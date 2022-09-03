 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dyersville Beckman dodges a bullet in win over Anamosa 20-12

Dyersville Beckman edged Anamosa 20-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Trailblazers fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Dyersville Beckman moved to a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Trailblazers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The last time Dyersville Beckman and Anamosa played in a 38-0 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

