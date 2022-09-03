Dyersville Beckman dodges a bullet in win over Anamosa 20-12

Dyersville Beckman edged Anamosa 20-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Trailblazers fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Dyersville Beckman moved to a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Trailblazers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

