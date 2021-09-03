Dyersville Beckman blankets Anamosa with suffocating defensive effort 38-0

No need for worry, Dyersville Beckman's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 38-0 shutout of Anamosa in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Dyersville Beckman's offense breathed fire to a 35-0 lead over Anamosa at the intermission.

Dyersville Beckman opened with a 28-0 advantage over Anamosa through the first quarter.

