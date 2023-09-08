Dunkerton left no doubt in recording a 66-32 win over Garwin GMG for an Iowa high school football victory at Gmg, Garwin on Sept. 8.

Last season, Dunkerton and Garwin GMG faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dunkerton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Garwin GMG faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Dunkerton took on Clarksville on Aug. 31 at Dunkerton High School.

