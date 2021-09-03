Dunkerton finds its footing in victory over Tama Meskwaki Settlement 68-16

Dunkerton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Tama Meskwaki Settlement 68-16 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Dunkerton's domination showed as it carried a 54-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dunkerton's offense jumped on top to a 34-8 lead over Tama Meskwaki Settlement at halftime.
The Raiders opened with an 18-8 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
