Dunkerton blitzes Colo-Nesco in convincing fashion 50-14

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Dunkerton turned out the lights on Colo-Nesco 50-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Dunkerton's offense took charge to a 42-6 lead over Colo-Nesco at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

Dunkerton made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Colo-Nesco's offensive output in the final period 8-8.

