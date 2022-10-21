 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Wahlert stonewalls West Liberty 62-0

Dubuque Wahlert played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 62-0 verdict over West Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

In recent action on October 7, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Oelwein and West Liberty took on Tipton on October 7 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.

