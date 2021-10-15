Dubuque Wahlert stonewalls Jesup 49-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Dubuque Wahlert blank Jesup 49-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Golden Eagles and the J-Hawks were both scoreless.
