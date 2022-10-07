 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Wahlert pours it on Oelwein 63-6

  • 0

Dubuque Wahlert didn't tinker with Oelwein, scoring a 63-6 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Oelwein squared off with October 8, 2021 at Dubuque Wahlert last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Oelwein squared off with Waukon in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News