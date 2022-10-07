Dubuque Wahlert pours it on Oelwein 63-6

Dubuque Wahlert didn't tinker with Oelwein, scoring a 63-6 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Oelwein squared off with October 8, 2021 at Dubuque Wahlert last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 23, Oelwein squared off with Waukon in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.