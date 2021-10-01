Dubuque Senior imposes its will on Davenport West 45-7

Dubuque Senior left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Davenport West 45-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 14-0 lead over Davenport West.
The Rams opened a massive 24-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
The Rams breathed fire over the Falcons 38-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
