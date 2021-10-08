Dubuque Senior hammers Muscatine into submission 48-6

Dubuque Senior's river of points eventually washed away Muscatine in a 48-6 offensive cavalcade during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 23, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Muscatine took on Cedar Falls on September 24 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
The Rams opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.
The Rams' offense jumped on top to a 27-0 lead over the Muskies at halftime.
The Rams' reign showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.