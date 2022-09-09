Dubuque Senior ends the party for Davenport North 27-13

Dubuque Senior notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport North 27-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Davenport North.

The Rams' offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Dubuque Senior jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats' 13-7 advantage in the final quarter.

