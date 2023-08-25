Dubuque Hempstead recorded a big victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Hempstead took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Washington after the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

