Dubuque Hempstead gallops past Waterloo West 27-13

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dubuque Hempstead prevailed over Waterloo West 27-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Waterloo West faced off on October 15, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Muscatine and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on September 30 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
