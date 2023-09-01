Dubuque Hempstead topped Waterloo West 35-28 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Mustangs' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Wahawks at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Wahawks closed the lead with a 21-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Waterloo West squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

