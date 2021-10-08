Down but not out; Osage beats back Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36-10

Osage trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 36-10 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa high school football on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Osage faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Clear Lake on September 24 at Clear Lake High School. Click here for a recap
The Cardinals started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over the Green Devils at the end of the first quarter.
The Green Devils' offense darted to a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Osage's power showed as it carried a 36-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.
