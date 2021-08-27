Down but not out; Garwin GMG beats back Des Moines Grand View Christian 48-24

Garwin GMG awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 48-24 win over Des Moines Grand View Christian in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Thunder showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over the Wolverines as the first quarter ended.

