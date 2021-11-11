 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Down but not out; Cedar Rapids Xavier beats back Winterset 40-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Winterset was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 40-14 win on November 11 in Iowa football.

In recent action on October 29, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Burlington and Winterset took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on October 29 at Winterset High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News