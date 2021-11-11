Down but not out; Cedar Rapids Xavier beats back Winterset 40-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Winterset was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 40-14 win on November 11 in Iowa football.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.