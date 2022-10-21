Dominant defense: West Bend-Mallard stifles Clarksville 48-0

West Bend-Mallard's defense throttled Clarksville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout on October 21 in Iowa football.
Recently on October 7, Clarksville squared off with Janesville in a football game. For more, click here.
