Dominant defense: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura stifles Oelwein 34-0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's defense kept Oelwein under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 34-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura jumped in front of Oelwein 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on October 7, Oelwein faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Osage on October 7 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.

