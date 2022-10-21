Dominant defense: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura stifles Oelwein 34-0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's defense kept Oelwein under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 34-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura jumped in front of Oelwein 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.