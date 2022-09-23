 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominant defense: Denver stifles Manly Central Springs 56-0

Denver played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 56-0 verdict over Manly Central Springs on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Denver thundered in front of Manly Central Springs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Denver thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Denver and Manly Central Springs squared off with September 24, 2021 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Denver faced off against Sumner-Fred and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on September 9 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

