Dominant defense: Denver stifles Manly Central Springs 56-0

Denver played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 56-0 verdict over Manly Central Springs on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Denver thundered in front of Manly Central Springs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Denver thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

