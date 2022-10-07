Dominant defense: Cedar Rapids Xavier stifles Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 49-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier corralled Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory on October 7 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 14-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Saints' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Clippers at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

