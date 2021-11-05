Dike-New Hartford's trick is no treat for Sigourney-Keota 38-14

Dike-New Hartford dominated from start to finish in a resounding 38-14 win over Sigourney-Keota in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Cobras through the first quarter.

