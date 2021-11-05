 Skip to main content
Dike-New Hartford's trick is no treat for Sigourney-Keota 38-14

Dike-New Hartford dominated from start to finish in a resounding 38-14 win over Sigourney-Keota in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Cobras through the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford kept a 17-7 halftime margin at Sigourney-Keota's expense.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

In recent action on October 22, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Eagle Grove and Sigourney-Keota took on Durant on October 22 at Sigourney-Keota. For a full recap, click here.

