Dike-New Hartford's trick is no treat for Sigourney-Keota 38-14

Dike-New Hartford dominated from start to finish in a resounding 38-14 win over Sigourney-Keota in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Wolverines opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Cobras through the first quarter.
Dike-New Hartford kept a 17-7 halftime margin at Sigourney-Keota's expense.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
In recent action on October 22, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Eagle Grove and Sigourney-Keota took on Durant on October 22 at Sigourney-Keota. For a full recap, click here.
