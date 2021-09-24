Dike-New Hartford's trick is no treat for Le Grand East Marshall 56-6

Dike-New Hartford took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Le Grand East Marshall 56-6 in Iowa high school football action on September 24.

The Wolverines stormed in front of the Mustangs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines' offense breathed fire to a 28-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Dike-New Hartford's control showed as it carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

