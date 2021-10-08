Dike-New Hartford triumphs in strong showing over Denver 35-10

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Dike-New Hartford turned out the lights on Denver 35-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.

Dike-New Hartford jumped in front of Denver 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Denver took a 10-7 lead over Dike-New Hartford heading to the intermission locker room.

Dike-New Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead over Denver.

