Dike-New Hartford triumphs in strong showing over Denver 35-10

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Dike-New Hartford turned out the lights on Denver 35-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Dike-New Hartford jumped in front of Denver 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Denver took a 10-7 lead over Dike-New Hartford heading to the intermission locker room.
Dike-New Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead over Denver.
In recent action on September 24, Denver faced off against Manly Central Springs and Dike-New Hartford took on Le Grand East Marshall on September 24 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.