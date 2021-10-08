 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dike-New Hartford triumphs in strong showing over Denver 35-10

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Dike-New Hartford turned out the lights on Denver 35-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.

Dike-New Hartford jumped in front of Denver 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Denver took a 10-7 lead over Dike-New Hartford heading to the intermission locker room.

Dike-New Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead over Denver.

In recent action on September 24, Denver faced off against Manly Central Springs and Dike-New Hartford took on Le Grand East Marshall on September 24 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News