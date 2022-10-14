Dike-New Hartford tacks win on Manly Central Springs 67-34

Dike-New Hartford controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-34 win against Manly Central Springs in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Manly Central Springs faced off on October 15, 2021 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Manly Central Springs took on Eldora South Hardin on September 30 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For a full recap, click here.
