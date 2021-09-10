 Skip to main content
Dike-New Hartford smashes through Clear Lake 48-17
Dike-New Hartford didn't tinker around with Clear Lake. A 48-17 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

Dike-New Hartford's command showed as it carried a 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines' offense darted to a 14-10 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Clear Lake took on Iowa Falls-Alden on August 28 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.

