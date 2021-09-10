Dike-New Hartford smashes through Clear Lake 48-17

Dike-New Hartford didn't tinker around with Clear Lake. A 48-17 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

Dike-New Hartford's command showed as it carried a 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines' offense darted to a 14-10 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

