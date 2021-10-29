Dike-New Hartford rains all over Pella Christian 35-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Dike-New Hartford's 35-14 throttling of Pella Christian on October 29 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 15 , Dike-New Hartford squared up on Manly Central Springs in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 21-14 lead over Pella Christian.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The Wolverines' influence showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.