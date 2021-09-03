 Skip to main content
Dike-New Hartford pockets solid victory over Grundy Center 13-10
Dike-New Hartford found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Grundy Center 13-10 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The start wasn't the problem for Grundy Center, who began with a 7-0 edge over Dike-New Hartford through the end of the first quarter.

