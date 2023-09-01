Dike-New Hartford finally found a way to top West Branch 9-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The Wolverines' offense moved in front for a 9-0 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Bears outpointed the Wolverines 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.