Dike-New Hartford deals goose eggs to Manly Central Springs in verdict 55-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Dike-New Hartford squeeze Manly Central Springs 55-0 in a shutout effort during this Iowa football game.

In recent action on October 1, Manly Central Springs faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Dike-New Hartford took on Aplington-Parkersburg on October 1 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Wolverines a 13-0 lead over the Panthers.

The Wolverines opened a whopping 41-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Dike-New Hartford thundered in front of Manly Central Springs 48-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

