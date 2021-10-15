Dike-New Hartford deals goose eggs to Manly Central Springs in verdict 55-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Dike-New Hartford squeeze Manly Central Springs 55-0 in a shutout effort during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on October 1, Manly Central Springs faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Dike-New Hartford took on Aplington-Parkersburg on October 1 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Wolverines a 13-0 lead over the Panthers.
The Wolverines opened a whopping 41-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Dike-New Hartford thundered in front of Manly Central Springs 48-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.