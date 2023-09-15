Dike-New Hartford eventually beat Sumner-Fred 24-14 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.
The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 14-8 lead over Sumner-Fred.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The Wolverines held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Sumner-Fred faced off against West Union NFV and Dike-New Hartford took on West Branch on Sept. 1 at West Branch High School.
