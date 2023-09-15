Dike-New Hartford eventually beat Sumner-Fred 24-14 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 14-8 lead over Sumner-Fred.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

