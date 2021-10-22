Dike-New Hartford blanks Eagle Grove in shutout performance 49-0

Dike-New Hartford's defense throttled Eagle Grove, resulting in a shutout win 49-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

Dike-New Hartford's offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over Eagle Grove at the intermission.

The Wolverines' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated scoreless first and fourth quarters, helping the Wolverines finish off the Eagles.

