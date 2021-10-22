 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dike-New Hartford blanks Eagle Grove in shutout performance 49-0

Dike-New Hartford's defense throttled Eagle Grove, resulting in a shutout win 49-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Denver and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on October 8 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.

Dike-New Hartford's offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over Eagle Grove at the intermission.

The Wolverines' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated scoreless first and fourth quarters, helping the Wolverines finish off the Eagles.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News