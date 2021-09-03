Destination, victory: Jesup tops Postville 64-14

Jesup jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 64-14 win over Postville for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
Jesup drew first blood by forging a 55-0 margin over Postville after the first quarter.
