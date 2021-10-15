 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Jackson Junction Turkey Valley tops Maynard West Central 65-8

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley broke out to an early lead and topped Maynard West Central 65-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The first quarter gave Jackson Junction Turkey Valley a 22-0 lead over Maynard West Central.

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley registered a 42-8 advantage at intermission over Maynard West Central.

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley roared in front of Maynard West Central 58-8 to begin the fourth quarter.

