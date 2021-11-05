Destination, victory: Iowa City tops Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 32-13

Iowa City stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 32-13 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.

The Little Hawks made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.

Iowa City kept a 20-7 halftime margin at Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's expense.

The Little Hawks and the Cougars were engaged in a slim affair at 20-13 as the fourth quarter started.

