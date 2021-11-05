Destination, victory: Iowa City tops Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 32-13

Iowa City stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 32-13 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.
In recent action on October 22, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City took on Davenport Central on October 21 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
The Little Hawks made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.
Iowa City kept a 20-7 halftime margin at Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's expense.
The Little Hawks and the Cougars were engaged in a slim affair at 20-13 as the fourth quarter started.
