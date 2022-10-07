Destination, victory: Epworth Western Dubuque's fast burst dooms Waterloo East 55-22

Epworth Western Dubuque lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 55-22 win over Waterloo East for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Epworth Western Dubuque opened with a 27-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Waterloo East got within 55-8.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.