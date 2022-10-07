Destination, victory: Epworth Western Dubuque's fast burst dooms Waterloo East 55-22

Epworth Western Dubuque lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 55-22 win over Waterloo East for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.
Epworth Western Dubuque opened with a 27-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.
The Bobcats fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Waterloo East got within 55-8.
The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on September 23, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Marion and Waterloo East took on Waverly-Sr on September 23 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.
