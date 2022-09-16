 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Destination, victory: Durant's fast burst dooms Wilton 28-8

Durant broke to an early lead and topped Wilton 28-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Durant opened with a 16-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

The Beavers battled back to make it 22-8 at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 2, Wilton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Durant took on Cascade on September 2 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

