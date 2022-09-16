Des Moines North earns solid win over Waterloo East 18-6

Des Moines North handed Waterloo East a tough 18-6 loss at Des Moines North High on September 16 in Iowa football action.
The Polar Bears fought to an 18-6 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the first, third and fourth quarters.
The last time Waterloo East and Des Moines North played in a 37-12 game on September 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
