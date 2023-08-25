Denver rolled past New Hampton for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Chickasaws at the intermission.

New Hampton clawed to within 20-14 through the third quarter.

The Cyclones chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-0 points differential.

