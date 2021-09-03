 Skip to main content
Denver smashes through La Porte City Union 32-6
Denver smashes through La Porte City Union 32-6

Denver offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling La Porte City Union with an all-around effort during this 32-6 victory at La Porte City Union High on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Denver breathed fire to a 32-6 bulge over La Porte City Union as the fourth quarter began.

Denver registered a 25-6 advantage at intermission over La Porte City Union.

The Cyclones moved in front of the Knights 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

