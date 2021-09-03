Denver smashes through La Porte City Union 32-6

Denver offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling La Porte City Union with an all-around effort during this 32-6 victory at La Porte City Union High on September 3 in Iowa football action.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Denver breathed fire to a 32-6 bulge over La Porte City Union as the fourth quarter began.
Denver registered a 25-6 advantage at intermission over La Porte City Union.
The Cyclones moved in front of the Knights 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.