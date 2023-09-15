Denver earned a convincing 42-6 win over Manly Central Springs on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Denver a 7-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.
The Cyclones opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Denver jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.
The last time Denver and Manly Central Springs played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Denver faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley.
