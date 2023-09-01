Denver rolled past Fairbank Wapsie Valley for a comfortable 39-18 victory in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Denver opened with a 13-6 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Denver steamrolled to a 33-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

