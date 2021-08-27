 Skip to main content
Denver makes Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense disappear 42-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Denver squeeze Fairbank Wapsie Valley 42-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Cyclones' command showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver's offense roared to a 21-0 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at halftime.

The Cyclones opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

