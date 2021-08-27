Denver makes Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense disappear 42-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Denver squeeze Fairbank Wapsie Valley 42-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Cyclones' command showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver's offense roared to a 21-0 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at halftime.

The Cyclones opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.