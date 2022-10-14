Denver hustles by Eldora South Hardin 43-26

Denver called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-26 defeat of Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Denver darted in front of Eldora South Hardin 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Eldora South Hardin made it 28-14.
The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-12 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Denver and Eldora South Hardin played in a 47-7 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
