Denver hustles by Eldora South Hardin 43-26

Denver called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-26 defeat of Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Denver darted in front of Eldora South Hardin 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Eldora South Hardin made it 28-14.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-12 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Denver and Eldora South Hardin played in a 47-7 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Denver faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Eldora South Hardin took on Manly Central Springs on September 30 at Eldora South Hardin High School.

