Denver hustles by Eldora South Hardin 43-26

Denver called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-26 defeat of Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Denver darted in front of Eldora South Hardin 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Eldora South Hardin made it 28-14.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-12 stretch over the final quarter.

