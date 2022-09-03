 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denver finds its footing in sprinting past La Porte City Union 42-7

Denver's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing La Porte City Union 42-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Denver thundered in front of La Porte City Union 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Denver steamrolled to a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Knights 13-7 in the final quarter.

The last time Denver and La Porte City Union played in a 32-6 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

