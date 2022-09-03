Denver finds its footing in sprinting past La Porte City Union 42-7

Denver's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing La Porte City Union 42-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Denver thundered in front of La Porte City Union 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Denver steamrolled to a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Knights 13-7 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.