Denver dismantles Eldora South Hardin in convincing manner 47-7

Denver showered the scoreboard with points to drown Eldora South Hardin 47-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The first quarter gave Denver a 13-7 lead over Eldora South Hardin.

Denver registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over Eldora South Hardin.

Denver struck in front of Eldora South Hardin 40-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Manly Central Springs and Denver took on Le Grand East Marshall on October 1 at Le Grand East Marshall High School.

