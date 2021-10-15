Denver dismantles Eldora South Hardin in convincing manner 47-7

Denver showered the scoreboard with points to drown Eldora South Hardin 47-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The first quarter gave Denver a 13-7 lead over Eldora South Hardin.
Denver registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over Eldora South Hardin.
Denver struck in front of Eldora South Hardin 40-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
